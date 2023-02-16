YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
GET PARAMOUNT+
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Comedy Central Roasts
The Daily Show
Digman!
RENO 911!
South Park
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Cursed Friends
Hot Mess Holiday
Out Of Office
Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist
All Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Comedy Central Roasts
The Daily Show
Digman!
RENO 911!
South Park
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Cursed Friends
Hot Mess Holiday
Out Of Office
Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist
All Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Digman!
SERIES PREMIERE MARCH 22
Menu
SERIES PREMIERE MARCH 22
Archaeologist Rip Digman faces constant peril as he and his team excavate legendary treasures in ancient ruins for the sake of preservation and their own legacies.
Watch Trailer
Episodes & Videos
About
All Videos
Trailer
00:30
Trailer
S1
A New Hero Is Here on Digman!
Andy Samberg voices action hero archaeologist Rip Digman on the new animated adventure series Digman!, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
02/16/2023
02:00
Trailer
S1
Get Ready for Animated Adventure with Digman!
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman gets a second chance to save the day on the new animated series created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
03/09/2023
About Digman!
Follow