Star Trek: very Short Treks
Boldy -- and briefly -- venture to the absurd corners of the Star Trek universe on this series of animated stories.
02:05
S1 • E5
Holograms All the Way Down
Troi and Riker aren't the only ones who consult a historic hologram to glean insights from previous Starfleet crew members.
11/22/2023
04:55
S1 • E4
Walk Don't Run
While attempting to honor the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," D'Vana Tendi accidentally offends her cartoon predecessors.
11/22/2023
03:14
S1 • E3
Worst Contact
Riker and Dr. Crusher make first contact with a new alien species but are put off by their gross customs.
11/22/2023
04:04
S1 • E2
Holiday Party
During a First Contact Day party, Spock tries to entertain the crew with a blooper reel of various shocking Starfleet mishaps.
11/22/2023
03:52
S1 • E1
Skin a Cat
Amidst a Klingon attack, Kirk can't stop inadvertently insulting various alien members of his crew with his colorful idioms.
11/22/2023
About
