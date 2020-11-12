Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA.
12/11/2020
Blending stand-up performances from three different cities, Michael Kosta discusses living with his parents, the pitfalls of technology and why karaoke singers in L.A. are so serious.
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA.
12/11/2020
Michael Kosta - There's Always Room on a Road Trip
Michael Kosta dreads an upcoming flight and discusses how packing changes based on whether people fly or drive to a destination.
12/12/2020
Michael Kosta - Leonardo DiCaprio Is Always Wet
Michael Kosta explains how life in New York City is comparable to Leonardo DiCaprio's movie roles.
12/12/2020
Michael Kosta - Talent Agents Are the Worst
Michael Kosta shares his disdain for his agent and reveals how he used business cards to fight back.
12/12/2020