Ari Shaffir: Paid Regular

E 1 • 01/17/2015

In his second stand-up special, Ari Shaffir explains why Yelp is wiser than Robert Frost, critiques the unoriginality of racism and advises his audience to mess with the TSA.

41:35
E1
In his second stand-up special, Ari Shaffir explains why Yelp is wiser than Robert Frost, critiques the unoriginality of racism and advises his audience to mess with the TSA.
01/17/2015
