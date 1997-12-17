South Park
Christmas Snow
Season 23 E 10 • 12/12/2019
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town’s Holiday Season.
South ParkS1 • E9Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo
While South Park Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
South ParkS2 • E16Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!
Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
South ParkS3 • E15Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
Mr. Hankey and the citizens of South Park celebrate the Holidays with a collection of musical numbers from the Christmas Classics Album.
12/01/1999
South ParkS4 • E17A Very Crappy Christmas
When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000
South ParkS6 • E17Red Sleigh Down
With the help of Santa, Mr. Hankey, and Jesus, Cartman attempts to bring Christmas to the downtrodden citizens of Iraq.
12/11/2002
South ParkS7 • E15It's Christmas in Canada
The town decides to cancel Christmas and take up a collection when Ike's Canadian birth parents show up unexpectedly and want their baby back.
12/17/2003
South ParkS8 • E14Woodland Critter Christmas
Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
South ParkS18 • E10#HappyHolograms
Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
South ParkS22 • E10Bike Parade
Despite the chaos at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, the Bike Parade is still on. The boys’ chance of winning is in jeopardy when Kenny resists commercialism in solidarity with the striking workers.
12/12/2018
South ParkS23 • E10Christmas Snow
It’s a bleak Christmas Season in South Park this year and it’s all Santa’s fault. He is single handedly stealing the joy from the holiday. The town just wants their Christmas Spirit back but that will take a Christmas miracle.
12/12/2019
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
