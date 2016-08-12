Stand-up comedians are forced to tell their best jokes without the sweet reward of laughter as they perform for empty seats.
S2 • E1
Caitlin Gill & Bobcat GoldthwaitWhen Caitlin Gill and Bobcat Goldthwait team up to perform for an empty theater, they discuss living together, movie reboots and who is the more political one.12/08/2016
S2 • E2
Ian AbramsonHost Ian Abramson takes his turn onstage, putting his body -- and his ego -- on the line to demonstrate different kinds of physical comedy.12/08/2016
S2 • E3
Michelle Buteau - UncensoredMichelle Buteau talks about coming to terms with her body and giving up on having a corporate wardrobe.12/08/2016
S2 • E4
Colton Dunn - UncensoredAfter revealing why he doesn't perform under his full name, Colton Dunn discusses being mixed race and gripes about certain TV shows.12/08/2016
S2 • E5
John DoreJon Dore slowly makes his way onstage to talk about hanging out with the wrong crowd, Donald Trump, grammar rules and an embarrassing fashion faux pas.12/08/2016
S2 • E6
Adam LustickAn energetic Adam Lustick uses the stage to demonstrate a beach-body workout while talking about his recent breakup.12/08/2016
S2 • E7
Maria Bamford - UncensoredWhen Maria Bamford performs to an empty theater, she decides to create a few audience members for herself before talking about how hard it is to find love.12/08/2016
About 7 Minutes in Purgatory
What happens when you deny stand-up comedians laughter? Ian Abramson finds out by putting comics in the back of a truck to do their act while the audience watches from a different room.