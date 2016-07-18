7 Minutes in Purgatory
Stand-up comedians are forced to tell their best jokes without the sweet reward of laughter as they perform for empty seats.
- 05:10
S1 • E1
Ian AbramsonIan Abramson does some unique impressions, questions a life lesson from his grandfather and demonstrates an unconventional method for putting on a condom.07/18/2016
- 04:35
S1 • E2
Nick VatterottNick Vatterott questions the legitimacy of 7 Minutes in Purgatory, deliberates strip club marketing and tries to meditate his way out of the stand-up truck.07/18/2016
- 05:08
S1 • E3
Dave Hill - UncensoredDave Hill expounds on his troubles at home, talks about flying with an infant and reads selections from his own erotic short stories.07/18/2016
- 04:53
S1 • E4
Joel Kim Booster - UncensoredJoel Kim Booster talks about being unable to relate to Asian stereotypes, admits to excessive masturbation and reflects on the most memorable Christmas gift of his childhood.07/18/2016
- 05:38
S1 • E5
Roy Wood Jr. - UncensoredRoy Wood Jr. talks about the noises in New York City, shares his uncle's outdated relationship advice and explains some of the modern struggles of being black in America.07/18/2016
- 05:37
S1 • E6
Aparna NancherlaAparna Nancherla deconstructs everyday life in New York City, from battling seasonal extremes to struggling through eternal singlehood.07/18/2016
- 04:08
S1 • E7
Seaton Smith - UncensoredSeaton Smith discusses strange encounters with New York City fans, weighs in on dating younger women and shares the most romantic thing his girlfriend has ever said to him.07/18/2016
- 04:12
S1 • E8
Matteo Lane & Liza TreygerMatteo Lane and Liza Treyger talk about Liza's Russian parents and simulate an ice skating routine to an 80s power ballad.07/18/2016
- 04:50
S1 • E9
Wham CityAlan Resnick, Ben O'Brien and Robby Rackleff of Wham City face a major setback when bringing an Italian restaurant to life.07/18/2016
- 03:44
S1 • E10
Dan DeaconDan Deacon leads a sing-along with the remote crowd and celebrates select members of the audience.07/18/2016