@midnight with Chris Hardwick

S3 • E1
Monday, September 28, 2015Jack McBrayer, Matt Walsh and Rob Riggle send a message to the Martians, evoke #AutumnIn3Words and solve social media mysteries.09/28/2015
S3 • E2
Tuesday, September 29, 2015James Davis, David Krumholtz and Lauren Lapkus spread rumors about the iPhone 8, pitch ideas for #HipHopCartoons and ask the dumbest questions they can think of.09/29/2015
S3 • E3
Wednesday, September 30, 2015Jen Kirkman, Tom Lennon and Rhys Darby suggest #BadTrampStamps, write acceptance speeches for the Toy Hall of Fame and pitch ideas for future #HashtagWars.09/30/2015
S3 • E4
Extended - Thursday, October 1, 2015 - UncensoredSarah Tiana, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar help Hillary Clinton win the sorority vote, list #Pizzalebrities and write a review about Chris in this uncensored, extended episode.10/01/2015
S3 • E5
Monday, October 5, 2015"Dr. Ken" cast mates Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura and Dave Foley offer suggestions to Twitter's CEO, invent #NewSpaceFacts and diagnose illnesses based on terrible illustrations.10/05/2015
S3 • E6
Tuesday, October 6, 2015Alexi Wasser, Tom Lenk and Kurt Braunohler impersonate Australian doctors, come up with #BadInventions and guide a wildlife tour through scenic Chernobyl.10/06/2015
S3 • E7
Wednesday, October 7, 2015Ethan Embry, Eli Roth and Brandon Johnson find ways to #MakeBaseballExciting, hit on a female blanket octopus and guess what's on Vladimir Putin's Amazon Wish List.10/07/2015
S3 • E8
Extended - Thursday, October 8, 2015 - UncensoredRandy Liedtke, Natalie Morales and Paul F. Tompkins encapsulate a #RedneckIn3Words, deliver bad news via Snapchat and predict the future in this uncensored, extended episode.10/08/2015
S3 • E9
Monday, October 12, 2015Megan Neuringer, Colin Hanks and Steve Agee create chants for protesters armed with dildos, ask #BetterDebateQuestions and try their hand at video-game voice acting.10/12/2015
S3 • E10
Tuesday, October 13, 2015Mike Lawrence, Ashley Barnhill and Blaine Capatch name #CanadianSuperheroes, write taglines for absurd Etsy products and get to know Pepsi Singapore's creepy spokesperson.10/13/2015