Ayo and Rachel Are Single
- 05:07
S1 • E1
Double DateAyo’s and Rachel’s new romances come to a halt when both of their partners show up to a double date and realize they have more in common with each other.07/17/2020
- 05:39
S1 • E2
Dating Trends - UncensoredAfter Rachel gets dumped for accusing someone of ghosting her, she and Ayo explore all of the horrendous new dating trends that make ghosting look like a walk in the park.07/17/2020
- 04:54
S1 • E3
S**tty Guy Party - UncensoredRachel invites over all the guys she matched with on a dating app, and Ayo struggles to meet someone at the party who isn’t already in a relationship.07/17/2020