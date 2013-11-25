YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!
21:10
S1 • E1
Brody Stevens, Who Are You?
Brody enlists his friends to explain what makes his comedy unique, and he tries to reconcile with his estranged sister before their mother's 80th birthday party.
11/25/2013
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Breakdown!
Brody stops taking his meds cold turkey, which leads to a manic episode that lands him in the UCLA psych ward.
11/27/2013
21:04
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
I'm Sorry, Chelsea
Brody decides to apologize to Chelsea Handler for the way he behaved when he worked as the warm-up act for "Chelsea Lately."
12/03/2013
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Oklahoma Cupid
After years of being single, Brody decides to try Internet dating, and he enlists the help of his mother to create an OkCupid profile.
12/03/2013
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Nose Business Like Show Business
Brody decides to take his acting career to the next level, so he invests in new headshots and some improv classes.
12/10/2013
20:44
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Conan!
After an eight-year hiatus, Brody performs stand-up on television again.
12/10/2013
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
What Nose Up... Must Come Down
As Brody adjusts to his new medication, he falls into a deep depression that he fears will be with him for the rest of his life.
12/10/2013
21:06
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Face Time
Brody tries hypnotherapy to help him get over his facial dysmorphia, and he hires a matchmaker to help with his dating issues.
12/16/2013
20:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Smoke and Believe
Tension mounts between Brody and his crew over their fear that his frequent pot use will lead to another manic episode.
12/23/2013
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Jews and Samoans Rule Seattle
Brody and his old partner Teina Manu stage a live reunion show of their beloved cable access program.
12/23/2013
