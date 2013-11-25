Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!
- 21:10
S1 • E1
Brody Stevens, Who Are You?Brody enlists his friends to explain what makes his comedy unique, and he tries to reconcile with his estranged sister before their mother's 80th birthday party.11/25/2013
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Breakdown!Brody stops taking his meds cold turkey, which leads to a manic episode that lands him in the UCLA psych ward.11/27/2013
- 21:04Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
I'm Sorry, ChelseaBrody decides to apologize to Chelsea Handler for the way he behaved when he worked as the warm-up act for "Chelsea Lately."12/03/2013
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Oklahoma CupidAfter years of being single, Brody decides to try Internet dating, and he enlists the help of his mother to create an OkCupid profile.12/03/2013
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Nose Business Like Show BusinessBrody decides to take his acting career to the next level, so he invests in new headshots and some improv classes.12/10/2013
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Conan!After an eight-year hiatus, Brody performs stand-up on television again.12/10/2013
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
What Nose Up... Must Come DownAs Brody adjusts to his new medication, he falls into a deep depression that he fears will be with him for the rest of his life.12/10/2013
- 21:06Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Face TimeBrody tries hypnotherapy to help him get over his facial dysmorphia, and he hires a matchmaker to help with his dating issues.12/16/2013
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Smoke and BelieveTension mounts between Brody and his crew over their fear that his frequent pot use will lead to another manic episode.12/23/2013
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Jews and Samoans Rule SeattleBrody and his old partner Teina Manu stage a live reunion show of their beloved cable access program.12/23/2013