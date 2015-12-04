YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nothing to Report
Nothing to Report
04:11
S1 • E1
Moses Is Fat - Uncensored
Chance thinks that Moses's weight gain is affecting his performance on the job.
04/12/2015
05:35
S1 • E2
Captain Ed - Uncensored
The officers encounter a drunk and disruptive children's TV star.
04/12/2015
05:29
S1 • E3
Emotional Scars - Uncensored
Chance and Moses compete to see who's more emotionally damaged.
04/12/2015
04:12
S1 • E4
Racism - Uncensored
Moses and Chance debate whether or not a suspicious-looking man loitering outside of a house is actually trying to break in.
04/12/2015
05:46
S1 • E5
Partners - Uncensored
Moses and Chance engage in a prank-off with the cops who work the day shift.
04/12/2015
03:53
S1 • E6
Shootout - Uncensored
Moses gets angry at Chance for doing a sloppy job of raiding a crackhouse.
04/12/2015
About Nothing to Report