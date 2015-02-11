YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
02:09
S1 • E1
Monday
During an interview for a position at Spark, a candidate is distracted by discomfort in a sensitive area.
11/02/2015
03:12
S1 • E2
Tuesday
When the man she's interviewing proves to be unusually quiet, Michelle fills the silence with a little too much information about herself.
11/02/2015
03:23
S1 • E3
Wednesday
Michelle goes head to head with a competitive new candidate.
11/02/2015
03:33
S1 • E4
Thursday
Michelle tries not to offend a candidate with a disability, but fails miserably.
11/02/2015
03:42
S1 • E5
Friday
When Michelle has trouble focusing during an interview because of a mysterious ailment, she tries to get the candidate to diagnose her.
11/02/2015
About Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf