Kurt Braunohler creates the lofty goal of jet skiing across state lines in a bold adventure that not many could possibly understand.
- 06:41
S1 • E1
Chicago: The Journey Begins (feat. Wyatt Cenac) - UncensoredKurt Braunohler sets off on a mission to jet ski from Chicago to New Orleans and hits his first obstacle almost immediately.01/25/2015
- 06:34
S1 • E2
Trapped in a Lock - UncensoredKurt and the crew find themselves floating in the Illinois River, low on both gas and morale.01/25/2015
- 06:38
S1 • E3
Out of Gas at the Nightmare Factory - UncensoredKurt and the crew scramble to find gas and wind up docking in a dangerous stretch of electrified water.01/25/2015
- 08:57
S1 • E4
Jon Daly Takes St. Louis - UncensoredWhile trying to orchestrate a publicity stunt in St. Louis, Kurt and Jon Daly run into trouble with the National Park Service.01/25/2015
- 04:40
S1 • E5
Mississippi Splendor - UncensoredAfter traveling through a polluted stretch of the Mississippi and into a more beautiful one, Kurt reflects on his trip so far.01/25/2015
- 06:51
S1 • E6
The Tiniest Town in America - UncensoredKurt visits the residents of Kaskaskia, one of the smallest towns in Illinois, and presents them with a special gift.01/25/2015
- 08:49
S1 • E7
Wet Hot American Wedding - UncensoredKurt officiates a jet-ski wedding and clashes with the marine team when he refuses to wait out a rainstorm.01/25/2015
- 07:54
S1 • E8
Jet-Ski Gangs, Bikers and Kyle Kinane - UncensoredKurt starts a jet-ski gang with Kyle Kinane and performs stand-up at a biker bar in Tennessee.01/25/2015
- 10:33
S1 • E9
New Orleans: The End (feat. Kristen Schaal) - UncensoredThe crew finally reaches New Orleans, where Kurt meets up with Kristen Schaal and celebrates with a parade through town.01/25/2015
About Roustabout
Kurt Braunohler has a plan: Jet ski the length of the mighty Mississippi, raise enough money to send 500 goats and 1,000 chickens to Africa, and spread as much joy as possible along the way.