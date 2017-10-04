Shows
The Gorburger Show
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
21:15
S1 • E1
Vape Is Life
Gorburger introduces Reggie Watts to his vape-bro TrevBone, discusses loneliness at a real sex-doll factory, and welcomes a performance from Reggie Watts and Thundercat.
04/10/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Jazz Bender
Dr. Drew helps Gorburger manage his bloodlust and joins him for a round in the Tasting Chair, and Gorburger attends a twerking class.
04/17/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Gorbabies
Tokyo Fever help Gorburger eradicate an infestation in the studio, Gorburger visits an animal preservation camp, and Tig Notaro plays the game Get Down Gram Gram.
04/24/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Grizzlebub's Day
Gorburger celebrates a holiday, plays Corn Hole with Zach Woods and Johnny Pemberton, and welcomes a special collaboration from Portugal. The Man and Electric Guest
05/01/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
A Murder Most Mysterious
tbd
05/08/2017
21:14
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Gorburger's Secret
Gorburger and Larry King discuss the lottery, Kazuki shows off his Third Arm Device, Gorburger visits a junkyard, and Danny Brown and HEALTH perform.
05/15/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Ghostly
Danny Brown is cursed after he locks eyes with a ghost in Gorburger's studio, and Gorburger tours several puppetry establishments around Los Angeles.
05/22/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Best of Gorburger
Gorburger and Paul F. Tompkins play a series of games as Andy Dick tries to sell "The Best of Gorburger."
06/05/2017
About The Gorburger Show
