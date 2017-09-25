The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

The Opposition brings you the only truth that matters.
Watch Episodes

Playlists

Just Between Us

5 Videos

Jordan's Best Opponents

7 Videos

WELCOME TO THE OPPOSITION W/ JORDAN KLEPPER

3 Videos

About The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

It's impossible to know whom to trust in this news landscape, yet one man rises above the partisan hackery: Jordan Klepper.

Follow