The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

S1 • E1
September 25, 2017 - Kurt AndersenJordan discusses the alternative media's unique viewpoints, introduces his team of Citizen Journalists and sits down with author Kurt Andersen.09/25/2017
S1 • E2
September 26, 2017 - Neal KatyalJordan offers tips for reclaiming football, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp discuss what liberals don't get about humor, and attorney Neal Katyal talks about Trump's travel ban.09/26/2017
S1 • E3
September 27, 2017 - Ruth MarcusJordan examines the results of the Alabama Senate primary, determines which numbers can be trusted and chats with journalist Ruth Marcus.09/27/2017
S1 • E4
September 28, 2017 - DeRay MckessonJordan gets a huge scoop about the Russian hacking scandal, dissects higher education with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.09/28/2017
S1 • E5
October 2, 2017 - Asha RangappaJordan dissects Tom Price's resignation, expands on Trump's Hurricane Maria efforts and discusses the Russian hacking scandal with national security expert Asha Rangappa.10/02/2017
S1 • E6
October 3, 2017 - Richard PainterJordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.10/03/2017
S1 • E7
October 4, 2017 - Michael CrowleyJordan calls out the FDA's heartless practices, predicts the outcome of President Trump's first space council meeting and chats with Politico correspondent Michael Crowley.10/04/2017
S1 • E8
October 5, 2017 - Jane MayerJordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.10/05/2017
S1 • E9
October 16, 2017 - David LittJordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.10/16/2017
S1 • E10
October 17, 2017 - Bill KristolJordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.10/17/2017