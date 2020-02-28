Rich Old Men Solve the Unpaid Internship Problem
Season 1 E 1 • 02/28/2020
A panel of angry, old, rich men puzzles over why interns feel like they deserve to be paid.
Watching
Full Ep
04:00
All Male Panel
S1 • E1
Rich Old Men Solve the Unpaid Internship Problem
A panel of angry, old, rich men puzzles over why interns feel like they deserve to be paid.
02/28/2020
Full Ep
04:00
All Male Panel
S1 • E2
Rich A**holes Settle the Immigration Debate
A panel of angry, old, rich men gets to the bottom of who technically counts as an immigrant.
02/28/2020