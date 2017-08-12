Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
San Diego - Uncensored
Season 3 E 8 • 07/05/2019
Dustin Nickerson tells kids not to follow their dreams, Adrian "ADEE" McCovy describes an expensive first date, and Keith Johnson explains why he’s the "iPhone 29 of people."
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E6Twin Cities
Kevin Hart travels to the Twin Cities to take in the local comedy scene and enjoy stand-up from Greg Coleman II, Earl Elliot, Bruce Leroy Williams and Ali Sultan.
12/08/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E7Memphis
Kevin Hart journeys to Memphis, TN, to shine a light on local comedians Latoya Tennille, Jonny Bratsveen, Mo Alexander and Cleatis Allen Jr.
12/15/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E8Boston
Kevin Hart scopes out Boston's comedy scene and sits down with local comedians J Smitty, Reece Cotton and Jay Are Adams.
12/22/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E1St. Louis
Vincent B. Bryant understands why his ex-girlfriend cheated on him, Princeton Dew doesn’t want to date women his age, and Tahir Moore vows to lose weight.
06/14/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E2Dallas
Blaq Ron details how "making love" differs from sex, KeLanna Spiller addresses the elephant in the room, and Gerald Piper notices how his Spanish sounds a lot like English.
06/14/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E3New Orleans
Shaddy McCoy confesses to the issues New Orleans has, Carissa Cropper admits she’s the problem with her love life, and Arron “AO” Odom recalls overhearing a rowdy student.
06/21/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E4Cleveland
Rob Ward remembers trying to stop a robbery, Mike Polk Jr. compares first and second weddings, and Nelsin Davis pleads for Cleveland to fix its potholes.
06/21/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E5Rochester
Zack Johnson admits he hates all kids, Joel James remembers when he made O.J. Simpson feel unsafe, and Travis Blunt highlights his struggles as a biracial man.
06/28/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E6Baltimore
Ty Davis discusses the joys of the cougar lifestyle, Sir Alex chats about gambling with kids, and Ivan Martin encourages a gas station bootlegger.
06/28/2019
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 • E7Oakland - Uncensored
G. King calls out his friends who only want go to his free shows, Cody Woods looks back on going to an all-black school, and Mario Hodge recalls getting carjacked.
07/05/2019
Highlight
04:24
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 E8Keith Johnson - The Ultimate Form of Humanity
Keith Johnson talks about growing up biracial, struggling with racial imposter syndrome and why he's stopped watching the news.
07/05/2019
