The Daily Show
May 23, 2024 - John Legend
Season 29 E 52 • 05/23/2024
Michael Kosta and Troy Iwata try to interpret the hidden meanings behind Justice Alito's many flags, and John Legend discusses his podcast documentary series "Afghan Star."
S29 • E41The Daily ShowMay 6, 2024 - Jonathan Haidt
Jordan Klepper looks at Governor Kristi Noem's war on dogs, Josh Johnson won't take sides in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap beef, and Jonathan Haidt discusses "The Anxious Generation."
05/06/2024
S29 • E42The Daily ShowMay 7, 2024 - Lexi Freiman
Jordan Klepper and Troy Iwata suffer through Stormy Daniels's TMI testimony, Desi Lydic discovers a lucrative way to save the planet, and Lexi Freiman talks about "The Book of Ayn."
05/07/2024
S29 • E43The Daily ShowMay 8, 2024 - Matt Damon
Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic analyze RFK Jr.'s startling health revelation, Lewis Black calls out Tesla's dismal profits and truck recall, and Matt Damon discusses "Kiss the Future."
05/08/2024
S29 • E44The Daily ShowMay 9, 2024 - John Della Volpe
Jon Stewart calls out fake outrage on the right and confronts his own political shame, and John Della Volpe discusses "Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America."
05/09/2024
S29 • E45The Daily ShowMay 13, 2024 - Ilana Glazer
Jon Stewart breaks down Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial and the legal loopholes allowing members of Congress to gain wealth and power, and Ilana Glazer chats about her movie "Babes."
05/13/2024
S29 • E46The Daily ShowMay 14, 2024 - Miranda July
Desi Lydic has doubts about OpenAI's flirty new chat system Omni, The Daily Show profiles NYC mayor and "philosopher king" Eric Adams, and Miranda July discusses her novel "All Fours."
05/14/2024
S29 • E47The Daily ShowMay 15, 2024 - Amy Ryan
Desi Lydic covers Joe Biden and Donald Trump's unexpected debate plans, Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper spar over the latest sports news, and actor Amy Ryan discusses "Doubt" and "Sugar."
05/15/2024
S29 • E49The Daily ShowMay 20, 2024 - Frank Fahrenkopf
Jon Stewart calls out the right's hypocritical obsession with victimhood and being "canceled" for expressing free speech, and Frank Fahrenkopf explains the evolution of presidential debates.
05/20/2024
S29 • E50The Daily ShowMay 21, 2024 - Sebastian Junger
Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng debate the upsides of bullying nerds, Kamala Harris's unusual speech patterns are finally explained, and Sebastian Junger discusses "In My Time of Dying."
05/21/2024
S29 • E51The Daily ShowMay 22, 2024 - JB Smoove
Michael Kosta and Josh Johnson question Donald Trump's wild assassination theories, Troy Iwata meets Joe Biden's sole superfan, and JB Smoove chats about "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
05/22/2024
