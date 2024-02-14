The Daily Show
March 4, 2024 - Jonathan Blitzer
Season 29 E 13 • 03/04/2024
Jon Stewart explores the highly partisan migrant crisis and New York's less-than-welcoming response to the issue, and writer Jonathan Blitzer discusses "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here."
S29 • E3The Daily ShowFebruary 14, 2024 - Joshua Green & Lashana Lynch
Jordan Klepper covers a not-so-special House election on Long Island, NY, journalist Joshua Green discusses his book "The Rebels," and actor Lashana Lynch talks about "Bob Marley: One Love."
02/14/2024
S29 • E4The Daily ShowFebruary 15, 2024 - Cord Jefferson
Jordan Klepper covers a sex scandal in the Fulton County, GA, D.A.'s office, Grace Kuhlenschmidt swoons over adulterous presidents, and director Cord Jefferson discusses "American Fiction."
02/15/2024
S29 • E5The Daily ShowFebruary 19, 2024 - Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw
Jon Stewart breaks down Tucker Carlson's deferential interview with Vladimir Putin, and "Strict Scrutiny" podcast hosts Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw explore the dangers of authoritarianism.
02/19/2024
S29 • E6The Daily ShowFebruary 20, 2024 - Danai Gurira
Desi Lydic and Josh Johnson evaluate Donald Trump's sneaker line, Ronny Chieng takes advantage of Alabama's new embryo law, and Danai Gurira previews "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
02/20/2024
S29 • E7The Daily ShowFebruary 21, 2024 - Maite Alberdi
Desi Lydic covers the not-so-credible FBI informant working against President Biden, Michael Kosta visits "climate refuge" Duluth, MN, and director Maite Alberdi talks "The Eternal Memory."
02/21/2024
S29 • E8The Daily ShowFebruary 22, 2024 - Jason Isbell
Desi Lydic analyzes Nikki Haley's so-called moderate views, Troy Iwata celebrates a day without smartphones, and Jason Isbell performs "Cast Iron Skillet" from his album "Weathervanes."
02/22/2024
S29 • E9The Daily ShowFebruary 26, 2024 - Murtaza Hussain and Yair Rosenberg
Jon Stewart analyzes Israel-Palestine peace plans and the long-term impact of U.S. foreign policy with journalists Murtaza Hussain and Yair Rosenberg, and Jon bids farewell to a friend.
02/26/2024
S29 • E10The Daily ShowFebruary 27, 2024 - Kwame Alexander
Ronny Chieng tells guest host Michael Kosta his plan to defeat Wendy's surge pricing, The Daily Show profiles 2024 candidate RFK Jr., and writer Kwame Alexander talks "This Is the Honey."
02/27/2024
S29 • E11The Daily ShowFebruary 28, 2024 - Sloane Crosley
Michigan natives Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper debate their state's primary, "Dr." Troy Iwata rates politicians' mental fitness, and writer Sloane Crosley discusses "Grief Is for People."
02/28/2024
S29 • E12The Daily ShowFebruary 29, 2024 - Rex Chapman
Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic lament the Supreme Court's delay of Donald Trump's immunity case, Dulcé Sloan celebrates Black women, and Rex Chapman talks "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me."
02/29/2024
S29 • E14The Daily ShowMarch 5, 2024 - Yuval Noah Harari
Guest host Ronny Chieng explores "shrinkflation," Jordan Klepper meets indecisive Nikki Haley fans, and Yuval Noah Harari talks about "Unstoppable Us, Volume 2: Why the World Isn't Fair."
03/05/2024
S29 • E15The Daily ShowMarch 6, 2024 - Chelsea Peretti
Guest host Ronny Chieng covers Super Tuesday's predictable results, Grace Kuhlenschmidt enjoys beautiful American Samoa, and Chelsea Peretti chats about "First Time Female Director."
03/06/2024
S29 • E16The Daily ShowMarch 7, 2024 - Awkwafina
Ronny Chieng looks at new airport and subway security measures, Michael Kosta talks to Eagle Pass, TX, residents about the recent "invasion," and Awkwafina discusses "Kung Fu Panda 4."
03/07/2024
S29 • E17The Daily ShowMarch 11, 2024 - Steven Levitsky
Jon Stewart covers the 2024 State of the Union address and breaks down the GOP's warped relationship with the Constitution, and writer Steven Levitsky discusses "Tyranny of the Minority."
03/11/2024
S29 • E18The Daily ShowMarch 12, 2024 - Jane Marie
Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Grace Kuhlenschmidt dig into a Kate Middleton mystery, and author Jane Marie discusses "Selling the Dream: The Billion-Dollar Industry Bankrupting Americans."
03/12/2024
S29 • E19The Daily ShowMarch 13, 2024 - David Alan Grier
Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta explore the potential TikTok ban, Lewis Black complains about AI's human biases, and David Alan Grier talks about "The American Society of Magical Negroes."
03/13/2024
S29 • E20The Daily ShowMarch 14, 2024 - Renée Elise Goldsberry
The news team explores the dubious democracy of Russia's 2024 presidential election, Miami breaks up with spring breakers, and actor Renée Elise Goldsberry chats about her show "Girls5eva."
03/14/2024
S29 • E21The Daily ShowMarch 25, 2024 - Gary Clark Jr.
Jon Stewart loses patience with the double standards at work in Donald Trump's "victimless" financial fraud case, and Gary Clark Jr. performs "Habits" from his album "JPEG RAW."
03/25/2024
S29 • E22The Daily ShowMarch 26, 2024 - Jim Sciutto
Jordan Klepper and Josh Johnson debate Florida's age limits for social media, the GOP grapples with "What Women Voters Want," and author Jim Sciutto discusses "The Return of Great Powers."
03/26/2024
S29 • E24The Daily ShowMarch 28, 2024 - Huey Lewis
Jordan Klepper and Grace Kuhlenschmidt react to NYC's congestion pricing, Leslie Jones rages against election polls, and Huey Lewis talks "The Heart of Rock and Roll" jukebox musical.
03/28/2024
