Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
03:37
S1 • E1
White Tax - Uncensored
Introducing White Tax, a timely and elegant penalty for people who do racist stuff.
04/29/2019
02:46
S1 • E2
In Those Genes - Uncensored
A new genetic test reveals some very specific things about the people who take it.
04/29/2019
03:33
S1 • E3
Introducing Hater Annihilator Spray - Uncensored
Gus and Wayne present a product that will change the way you interact with haters forever.
04/29/2019
About 3PEAT