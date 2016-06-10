YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Alternatino
Menu
In this digital original sketch series, Arturo Castro satirizes borderline racist girlfriends, traditional mothers and Latinx stereotypes.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
05:24
S2 • E1
Donde Esta la Biblioteca? - Uncensored
After struggling to find a Spanish speaker who knows the location of the library, Arturo finally tracks down some experts.
10/06/2016
04:24
S2 • E2
Buenas Noches with Diego Luca - Uncensored
Host Diego Luca helms a Latin-themed late-night talk show that relies on an alarming number of racial stereotypes.
10/06/2016
04:19
S2 • E3
Borderline Racist Girlfriend - Uncensored
Over brunch, Arturo and his buddies talk about dating and realize all the girls they've been seeing have one disturbing thing in common.
10/06/2016
About Alternatino