Alternatino with Arturo Castro
Alternatino with Arturo Castro
21:09
S1 • E1
The Date
Arturo dates a woman obsessed with his Latino-ness, a father struggles to have the sex talk with his woke son, and the Guatemalan tourism industry tries a new tactic.
06/18/2019
21:29
S1 • E2
The Pivot
Arturo learns the art of the conversational pivot, a new "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie ups the kink factor, and Che Guevara time travels to 2019.
06/25/2019
21:29
S1 • E3
The Aunts
A pitcher takes his visualization technique too far, a Latin American summit go off the rails, and Arturo’s aunts visit to help him through a breakup.
07/02/2019
21:29
S1 • E4
The Girlfriend
A terminally ill child makes an unconventional wish, a man's mother and his fiancee face off over tamales, and Arturo finds out he's dating a Republican.
07/09/2019
21:29
S1 • E5
La Pulga
A man struggles with his apology to a colleague, Pitbull comes to a troubling realization, and Arturo considers a problematic film role.
07/16/2019
21:29
S1 • E6
The Teammate
A new member threatens Arturo’s role on his soccer team, an action star takes a hands-on approach, and drama erupts behind the scenes of “The Carmen Miranda Show.”
07/23/2019
21:29
S1 • E7
The Neighbor
Arturo feels conflicted about getting help from a neighbor, an ayahuasca ceremony goes off the rails, and things get complicated for two warriors in a fantastical realm.
07/30/2019
21:29
S1 • E8
The Gift
Arturo makes a grave miscalculation in his new relationship, a general gets distracted from his mission, and some recent immigrants learn the hard truth about America.
08/06/2019
20:59
S1 • E9
The Quince
Arturo volunteers to plan his niece’s quinceanera, a street tough proves that he has OG cred, and a party guest makes everyone miserable.
08/13/2019
21:29
S1 • E10
The Dreamer
An offhand comment during an interview lands Arturo in a pickle, Netflix faces an emergency, and an FBI sting goes wrong.
08/20/2019
About Alternatino with Arturo Castro