Alternatino with Arturo Castro
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Bonus
- Sneak Peek
- 21:09
S1 • E1
The DateArturo dates a woman obsessed with his Latino-ness, a father struggles to have the sex talk with his woke son, and the Guatemalan tourism industry tries a new tactic.06/18/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
The PivotArturo learns the art of the conversational pivot, a new "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie ups the kink factor, and Che Guevara time travels to 2019.06/25/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
The AuntsA pitcher takes his visualization technique too far, a Latin American summit go off the rails, and Arturo’s aunts visit to help him through a breakup.07/02/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
The GirlfriendA terminally ill child makes an unconventional wish, a man's mother and his fiancee face off over tamales, and Arturo finds out he's dating a Republican.07/09/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
La PulgaA man struggles with his apology to a colleague, Pitbull comes to a troubling realization, and Arturo considers a problematic film role.07/16/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
The TeammateA new member threatens Arturo’s role on his soccer team, an action star takes a hands-on approach, and drama erupts behind the scenes of “The Carmen Miranda Show.”07/23/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
The NeighborArturo feels conflicted about getting help from a neighbor, an ayahuasca ceremony goes off the rails, and things get complicated for two warriors in a fantastical realm.07/30/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
The GiftArturo makes a grave miscalculation in his new relationship, a general gets distracted from his mission, and some recent immigrants learn the hard truth about America.08/06/2019
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
The QuinceArturo volunteers to plan his niece’s quinceanera, a street tough proves that he has OG cred, and a party guest makes everyone miserable.08/13/2019
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
The DreamerAn offhand comment during an interview lands Arturo in a pickle, Netflix faces an emergency, and an FBI sting goes wrong.08/20/2019