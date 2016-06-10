Alternatino
In this digital original sketch series, Arturo Castro satirizes borderline racist girlfriends, traditional mothers and Latinx stereotypes.
- 05:24
S2 • E1
Donde Esta la Biblioteca? - UncensoredAfter struggling to find a Spanish speaker who knows the location of the library, Arturo finally tracks down some experts.10/06/2016
- 04:24
S2 • E2
Buenas Noches with Diego Luca - UncensoredHost Diego Luca helms a Latin-themed late-night talk show that relies on an alarming number of racial stereotypes.10/06/2016
- 04:19
S2 • E3
Borderline Racist Girlfriend - UncensoredOver brunch, Arturo and his buddies talk about dating and realize all the girls they've been seeing have one disturbing thing in common.10/06/2016