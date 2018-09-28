Astronomy Club
- 04:10
S1 • E1
George Washington Carver - UncensoredAt a meeting of famous African-American inventors, George Washington Carver accuses his fellow luminaries of being (peanut butter and) jealous of him.09/28/2018
- 03:45
S1 • E2
Relationship Status - UncensoredA Facebook Investigations crew online stalks a man's crush for him in hopes of finding out if she's single.09/29/2018
- 03:42
S1 • E3
Witch Hunt - UncensoredTwo sisters standing trial for witchcraft try to convince the townsmen of Black Salem that they're actually just strong, independent women.09/30/2018
- 04:17
S1 • E4
Dookie's Funeral Home - UncensoredA grieving widow is shocked to learn that her in-laws employed a questionable discount service to finance her husband's funeral.10/01/2018
- 03:19
S1 • E5
Dying of Thirst - UncensoredWhile in transit on a slave ship, a flirtatious African man tries to pick up women.10/02/2018
- 03:35
S1 • E6
World Series of Spades - UncensoredLive from a family barbeque in Queens, sports announcers Tuck Speed and Morgan Freeman give running commentary on the World Series of Spades.10/03/2018