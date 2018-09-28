Astronomy Club
Witch Hunt - Uncensored
Season 1 E 3 • 09/30/2018
Two sisters standing trial for witchcraft try to convince the townsmen of Black Salem that they're actually just strong, independent women.
Astronomy ClubS1 • E1George Washington Carver - Uncensored
At a meeting of famous African-American inventors, George Washington Carver accuses his fellow luminaries of being (peanut butter and) jealous of him.
09/28/2018
Astronomy ClubS1 • E2Relationship Status - Uncensored
A Facebook Investigations crew online stalks a man's crush for him in hopes of finding out if she's single.
09/29/2018
Astronomy ClubS1 • E4Dookie's Funeral Home - Uncensored
A grieving widow is shocked to learn that her in-laws employed a questionable discount service to finance her husband's funeral.
10/01/2018
Astronomy ClubS1 • E5Dying of Thirst - Uncensored
While in transit on a slave ship, a flirtatious African man tries to pick up women.
10/02/2018
