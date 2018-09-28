Astronomy Club

Witch Hunt - Uncensored

Season 1 E 3 • 09/30/2018

Two sisters standing trial for witchcraft try to convince the townsmen of Black Salem that they're actually just strong, independent women.

More

Watching

Full Ep
04:10

Astronomy Club
S1 • E1
George Washington Carver - Uncensored

At a meeting of famous African-American inventors, George Washington Carver accuses his fellow luminaries of being (peanut butter and) jealous of him.
09/28/2018
Full Ep
03:45

Astronomy Club
S1 • E2
Relationship Status - Uncensored

A Facebook Investigations crew online stalks a man's crush for him in hopes of finding out if she's single.
09/29/2018
Full Ep
03:42

Astronomy Club
S1 • E3
Witch Hunt - Uncensored

Two sisters standing trial for witchcraft try to convince the townsmen of Black Salem that they're actually just strong, independent women.
09/30/2018
Full Ep
04:17

Astronomy Club
S1 • E4
Dookie's Funeral Home - Uncensored

A grieving widow is shocked to learn that her in-laws employed a questionable discount service to finance her husband's funeral.
10/01/2018
Full Ep
03:19

Astronomy Club
S1 • E5
Dying of Thirst - Uncensored

While in transit on a slave ship, a flirtatious African man tries to pick up women.
10/02/2018
Full Ep
03:35

Astronomy Club
S1 • E6
World Series of Spades - Uncensored

Live from a family barbeque in Queens, sports announcers Tuck Speed and Morgan Freeman give running commentary on the World Series of Spades.
10/03/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021