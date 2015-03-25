Big Time in Hollywood, FL
- 21:14
S1 • E1
SeveranceAfter their parents ask them to move out, filmmaker brothers Jack and Ben devise a bogus ransom to raise money for their next movie.03/25/2015
S1 • E2
InterventionJack and Ben scramble to come up with a plan after the police begin investigating Jimmy Staats, and Detective Zdorkin tries to get answers out of Del.04/01/2015
S1 • E3
RehabilitationJack comes up with a plan to get himself into rehab, Alan has a hard time buying a car, and Diana hires a private investigator to tail Del.04/08/2015
S1 • E4
To Catch a PaparazziAfter meeting Cuba Gooding Jr. in rehab, Jack and Ben begin developing a TV show to pitch to him.04/15/2015
S1 • E5
A Night InWhile Alan and Diana enjoy a romantic evening together, Del and the Dolfe brothers spend a traumatic night with Harvey Scoles.04/22/2015
S1 • E6
Separate But EqualAfter their falling-out, Jack and Ben each pursue different paths -- with similar degrees of success.04/29/2015
S1 • E7
What Dreams May ComeJack and Ben begin work on their most ambitious project yet after getting a vote of confidence from Cuba Gooding Jr.05/06/2015
S1 • E8
Monkey LargoProduction ramps up on Jack and Ben's big movie, and Alan tries to become a more assertive man.05/13/2015
S1 • E9
The Hand That FeedsCuba scrambles to come up with an emergency escape plan, and Agent Malloy tries to get some answers out of Del.05/20/2015
S1 • E10
Art Imitates DeathJack, Ben, Cuba and all the other parties involved in "Monkey Largo" ready themselves for the dangers ahead.05/27/2015