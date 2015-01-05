- 05:04
S2 • E1
The Fight - UncensoredZac and Anderson get in a huge fight while playing racquetball after Zac confesses that he's falling in love with Anderson's sister.05/01/2015
- 04:10
S2 • E2
A Bro Apart - UncensoredIn the aftermath of their big falling-out, Zac auditions for a role on a soap opera and Anderson interviews for a job at Lids.05/02/2015
- 04:54
S2 • E3
Business Opportunity - UncensoredAnderson interrupts a photo shoot for Zac's soap opera to pitch an idea for a new energy drink.05/03/2015
- 04:54
S2 • E4
Quatro Cotton Commercial - UncensoredZac stars in a commercial for Anderson's new OxyContin-infused energy drink.05/04/2015
- 04:49
S2 • E5
Long Way Down - UncensoredAnderson looks for a way to buy OxyContin in bulk so that he can keep his business afloat, and Zac proposes to Caroline.05/05/2015
- 04:21
S2 • E6
The Deal - UncensoredZac and Anderson turn to a drug dealer to source the OxyContin for their new energy drink.05/06/2015
About Bro-Dependent
Bro-Dependent stars H. Michael Croner and Greg Worswick as Anderson and Zac, two dudes united by their love of sex, drugs and hardcore chillin'.