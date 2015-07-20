YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Broken People
Menu
Broken People
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
06:05
S1 • E1
Smoking - Uncensored
When Taylor takes up smoking, Jared begins to worry that she won't need him anymore.
07/20/2015
05:58
S1 • E2
Risotto - Uncensored
Jared finds himself in crisis mode after Taylor gets mad at him and locks herself in the bathroom.
07/20/2015
06:28
S1 • E3
Sick and Jaunty - Uncensored
Taylor tries to come up with a plan to join her friends in Paris, but Jared's illness keeps her stuck in the house.
07/20/2015
About Broken People