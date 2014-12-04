YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Full Episodes
All Videos
Highlight
20:40
S1 • E1
Joe DeRosa, Jermaine Fowler, Jay Oakerson
Dave Attell hosts comedians Jermaine Fowler, Joe DeRosa and Big Jay Oakerson with a special appearance by the Roastmaster himself, Jeff Ross.
04/12/2014
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson, Brad Williams
Amy Schumer joins Dave Attell to kick off a very dirty show featuring stand-up from Ari Shaffir, Pete Davidson and Brad Williams.
04/19/2014
20:25
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser, Mike Vecchione
Comedians Kurt Metzger, Nikki Glaser and Mike Vecchione join Dave Attell for a night at the Underground, with special guest Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
04/26/2014
20:25
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Russ Meneve, April Macie, Ralphie May
Dave Attell enlists Artie Lange to kick off the dirty show with stand-up sets from Russ Meneve, April Macie and Ralphie May.
05/03/2014
20:10
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery, Judah Friedlander
Dave Attell hosts comedians Lynne Koplitz, Lil Rel Howery and Judah Friedlander for a night of raw, uncensored stand-up.
05/10/2014
20:25
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Louis Katz, Robert Kelly, Luenell
Comedian Jim Norton and "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham join Dave Attell for a night of dirty stand-up from Louis Katz, Robert Kelly and Luenell.
05/17/2014
20:10
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Ali Wong, Junior Stopka, Jimmy Shubert
Ali Wong, Junior Stopka and Jimmy Shubert join host Dave Attell for a night of filthy stand-up.
05/24/2014
About Comedy Underground with Dave Attell