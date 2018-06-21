YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Detroiters
Get to know Sam and Tim as they do everything possible to make their Chicago ad agency the best in the game.
21:14
S2 • E1
April in the D
Cramblin Duvet hits a hot streak, and Sam and Tim help Sheila find a lawyer after she gets a DUI.
06/21/2018
21:15
S2 • E2
Jefferson Porger
Tension builds between Sam and Tim after Sam acts in one of their commercials, and Sheila’s relationship with Lea becomes strained after she makes an off-color joke.
06/21/2018
21:15
S2 • E3
Duvet Family Reunion
Sam takes the reigns as grill master at the Duvet family reunion, and Tim considers whether he might be too hard on Sam's girlfriends.
06/28/2018
21:15
S2 • E4
Trevor
Tim's mom convinces him to give his difficult brother a job at Cramblin Duvet, and Sam unexpectedly bonds with Chrissy.
07/05/2018
21:15
S2 • E5
Farmer Zack
Sam re-records an old jingle he sang with his ex after it causes friction in his new relationship, and Tim finds out that he isn't well-liked on the internet.
07/12/2018
20:43
S2 • E6
Mort Crim
The guys court legendary newscaster Mort Crim to be the celebrity spokesperson for one of their clients, and Ned ramps up security in the building.
07/19/2018
21:14
S2 • E7
Lois
Sam starts acting Blacker in a bid to impress his new girlfriend, Tim gets roped into spending time with a widower, and Chrissy has trouble hitting it off with a new co-worker.
07/26/2018
20:28
S2 • E8
Hark Motors
Sam and Tim decide to play dirty after Doner starts stealing their clients.
08/02/2018
21:14
S2 • E9
Little Caesars
After a fortuitous accident at a fundraiser, Sam and Tim find themselves reeling in a big fish of a client: Little Caesars.
08/09/2018
21:15
S2 • E10
Royals
The future of Cramblin Duvet is in jeopardy when Sam discovers that he might be a father.
08/16/2018
About Detroiters
