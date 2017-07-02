Detroiters
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:15
S1 • E1
PilotBest friends Sam and Tim work on an advertising pitch for Chrysler, but they run into problems with the company's vice president of marketing.02/07/2017
- 21:06Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Hog RidersAn adventuresome client inspires Sam and Tim to ditch the office and cruise around on their newly purchased motorcycle.02/14/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Sam "The Man"Sam willfully misinterprets his new romantic relationship with a powerful woman, and Tim and Chrissy attempt to spice up their own love life with a little roleplaying.02/21/2017
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Devereux WigsTim and Sam try to convince a Motown legend to sing a jingle for a local wig company.02/28/2017
- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Happy Birthday Mr. DuvetAt Mr. Duvet's 60th birthday party, Sam feels the pressure to impress his dad with a great speech.03/07/2017
- 21:12Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Third FloorSam and Tim's friendship is tested after a trendy new company moves into the building.03/14/2017
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Smilin' JackAfter being dumped by a client, Sam and Tim court a competitor in a bid for revenge.03/21/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Dream CruiseWhen Lea demands that the guys pay for her health insurance, they go on a journey around town to scrape together money from outstanding debts.03/28/2017
- 20:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Husky BoysWhen Tim's dad returns from the insane asylum, the guys find themselves reduced to junior status at Cramblin Duvet.04/04/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Quick Rick Mahorn in DearbornThe guys become wracked with guilt after running into Carter Grant at the local advertising awards ceremony.04/11/2017