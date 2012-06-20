YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Futurama
This animated sitcom set in the 31st century follows the adventures of the Planet Express crew, an intergalactic package delivery company.
00:59
S7
Bender's Bastard
Bender shows his son Ben how to bend girders.
06/20/2012
00:48
S7
The World Is Ending Again
Professor Farnsworth detects the onset of a catastrophic sunspot cycle.
06/20/2012
00:57
S7
A Crowded Field of Candidates
Leela goes to a debate to learn more about politics.
06/27/2012
00:52
S7
Just Take the Damn Picture
Bender explains why he prefers old-fashioned film over digital.
07/04/2012
00:56
S7
The Treaty of Table 7
Zapp Brannigan grants exclusive fishing rights in Super Nova Scotia to Admiral Chew.
07/11/2012
00:50
S7
Hermes's Robot Extensions
LaBarbara isn't thrilled with all of Hermes's robotic upgrades.
07/25/2012
About Futurama
