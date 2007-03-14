YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Halfway Home
Menu
Halfway Home
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
21:28
S1 • E1
Narc
Kenny forces the residents to take drug tests, and C-Bass attempts to exact revenge on Alan by martyring himself.
03/14/2007
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Impotent
C-Bass suspects that the Bureau of Prisons is responsible for his erectile dysfunction, and Carly goes for a world record in pogo-sticking.
03/21/2007
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Hot
The residents battle Kenny for air-conditioning during a heat wave, and Carly develops a quixotic crush on Eulogio.
03/28/2007
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Parents' Day
Kenny invites the residents' parents to the house for visitation, bonding and conflict resolution.
04/04/2007
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Camping
Kenny encourages the residents to work together during a trip into the wilderness, but chaos quickly ensues.
04/11/2007
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
New Guy
The residents attempt to haze a new resident, and Kenny's musical dream is thwarted at an open mic night.
04/18/2007
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Scared
The residents are asked to "scare straight" an at-risk teen, and Alan accidentally torches Carly's hair.
04/25/2007
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
High School
When Kenny convinces the residents to take the G.E.D., Carly discovers that her chronic marijuana use has wreaked havoc on her cognitive abilities.
05/02/2007
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Working
Kenny forces the residents to find jobs at a mall food court, and rats infest Crenshaw House.
05/09/2007
21:01
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Innocent
Alan's wife hires a high-powered attorney to exonerate him, and Eulogio meets with a former client.
05/16/2007
About Halfway Home