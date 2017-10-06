YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Idiotsitter
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Billie and Gene: The College Years
Gene and Billie find themselves sharing a college campus, and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.
06/10/2017
21:15
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Better Off Ned
When a professor commits suicide, Billie angles to move into his office and Gene befriends his boss.
06/10/2017
21:18
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Virginity
When Gene discovers that Billie has never had sex, she vows to help her friend lose her virginity.
06/10/2017
21:18
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Girls Gone Wild
Gene and Billie have the campus to themselves when the rest of the students and staff leave for spring break.
06/10/2017
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Sports
When the university pressures Billie to pass a star athlete on the fencing team, she's determined to help him earn his grade.
06/17/2017
21:17
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Rush, Rush
Billie becomes the housemother to an eerily tight-knit sorority, and Gene gets involved in a very different side of campus Greek life.
06/17/2017
21:17
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
School's Out
Desperate not to let her college experience end, Gene locks herself in the library with Billie and the Eastwestern faculty to stage a "Clue"-style murder mystery.
06/17/2017
About Idiotsitter
