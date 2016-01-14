Idiotsitter
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:16
S1 • E1
PilotWhen Harvard graduate Billie goes to interview for a nanny job, she's surprised to learn that her charge is a grown woman on house arrest.01/14/2016
- 21:06Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Book ReportWhen she's forced to do schoolwork that includes reading actual books, Gene plots to take Billie down.01/21/2016
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
FuneralWhen Gene is granted temporary reprieve from her house arrest to attend a funeral, she and Billie accidentally make a day of it.01/28/2016
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Hos Before BrosWhen a hunky football player comes to stay at the mansion, Billie and Gene vie for his affections.02/04/2016
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
FumigationWhile the mansion is being fumigated, Billie and Gene have a sleepover that quickly turns raucous.02/11/2016
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Mother's DayA face from the past shows up to rock Kent and Gene's lives, and Billie goes on a date with a dangerous dental hygienist02/18/2016
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
GED PromGene throws a prom for GED students as an elaborate revenge scheme against her online-gaming nemesis.02/25/2016
- 21:08Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Viva La JoyAfter Kent fires Joy, Billie and Gene go to extreme lengths to get her job back.03/03/2016
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Ex-BoyfriendWhen Billie gets stressed out about reconnecting with her well-heeled ex-boyfriend, Gene hatches a plan to impress him.03/10/2016
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
FinaleGene finally takes her GED test, and Billie gets a shot at her dream job.03/17/2016