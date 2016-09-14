Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
- 21:10
S1 • E2
JamalliesJamal concocts his own party drug in a bid to get the guys access to Randy's party.09/14/2016
- 21:09
S1 • E1
Child, PleaseGrover, Milk and Jamal each have to keep a robotic baby in good health in order to keep their grades high enough to stay on the team.09/21/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E3
Come Out to PlayAfter Grover gets mocked for wearing old Starburys, the guys go on a quest to land him a pair of hot new sneakers called Shackles.09/28/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E4
Inspired by IsisMilk swaps places with a girl named Isis from Ubombastan as part of a student exchange program, and Grover and Jamal find a replacement white boy for their crew.10/12/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E8
The Legend of TupaquiaWhen Jamal falls for a stripper who may or may not be Tupac Shakur, Medina tries to win her man back.10/19/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E6
Class PresidentThe legends are torn apart after Grover's new role as Duncan High class president goes to his head.10/26/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E7
Cane and DisabledThe guys score courtside seats at an NBA game by pretending to be mentally disabled, but are soon plagued by mysterious threats.11/09/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E9
MoreThan a Video GameJamal and Milk attend a basketball camp for a very specific kind of player, and Grover trains to beat his brother in a video game tournament.11/30/2016
- 21:10
S1 • E10
25th HourGrover gets his shot at greatness when he's chosen to attempt an important free throw, and Malik fights back against a biased electric company.12/07/2016