Theo Von explores the inner workings of the adult world with a crew of friends to help along the way.
- 12:08
S1 • E1
Jewelry Boy - UncensoredTheo Von gives a man with commitment issues a taste of the single life so that he can put his long-term relationship into perspective.04/27/2018
- 13:19
S1 • E2
Man Baby - UncensoredTheo Von helps his friend Bobby Lee grow up by taking him to etiquette classes and helping him smooth over his relationship with his girlfriend's stepfather.04/27/2018
- 12:36
S1 • E3
Call me by your name, RonJoined by the always-chill Ron Funches, Theo Von uses marijuana, massages and childhood joys to help a stress-filled former athlete learn how to relax.04/27/2018
About Man Up
Armed with a popular podcast, a gender-neutral haircut and problem-solving expertise, Theo Von sets out to help men in crisis.