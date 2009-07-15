YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Michael & Michael Have Issues
Michael & Michael Have Issues
21:23
S1 • E1
Greg the Intern
Jealousies flare when Black and Showalter battle for their intern's attention.
07/15/2009
21:29
S1 • E2
Biederman's Birthday
What to give the boss who has everything? Pot.
07/22/2009
21:29
S1 • E3
Matchmakers
Black and Showalter conspire to play Cupid for unlucky-in-love Marla.
07/29/2009
21:14
S1 • E4
Pulling Your Weight
Black leaves the brunt of the workload for Showalter.
08/05/2009
21:20
S1 • E5
College
Roommate rivalry arises when the guys secure a college gig.
08/12/2009
21:29
S1 • E6
S**tbag House
Showalter proves to be a problematic houseguest for Black.
08/19/2009
21:30
S1 • E7
Frogbox
The guys agree to appear on a competing sketch show, against their better judgment.
08/26/2009
About Michael & Michael Have Issues