Michael & Michael Have Issues
Pulling Your Weight
Season 1 E 4 • 08/05/2009
Black leaves the brunt of the workload for Showalter.
Full Ep
21:23
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E1Greg the Intern
Jealousies flare when Black and Showalter battle for their intern's attention.
07/15/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E2Biederman's Birthday
What to give the boss who has everything? Pot.
07/22/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E3Matchmakers
Black and Showalter conspire to play Cupid for unlucky-in-love Marla.
07/29/2009
Full Ep
21:14
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E4Pulling Your Weight
Black leaves the brunt of the workload for Showalter.
08/05/2009
Full Ep
21:20
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E5College
Roommate rivalry arises when the guys secure a college gig.
08/12/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have IssuesS1 • E6S**tbag House
Showalter proves to be a problematic houseguest for Black.
08/19/2009
