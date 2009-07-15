Michael & Michael Have Issues

Pulling Your Weight

Season 1 E 4 • 08/05/2009

Black leaves the brunt of the workload for Showalter.

21:23

Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E1
Greg the Intern

Jealousies flare when Black and Showalter battle for their intern's attention.
07/15/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E2
Biederman's Birthday

What to give the boss who has everything? Pot.
07/22/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E3
Matchmakers

Black and Showalter conspire to play Cupid for unlucky-in-love Marla.
07/29/2009
Full Ep
21:14
Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E5
College

Roommate rivalry arises when the guys secure a college gig.
08/12/2009
Full Ep
21:29
Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E6
S**tbag House

Showalter proves to be a problematic houseguest for Black.
08/19/2009
Full Ep
21:30
Michael & Michael Have Issues
S1 • E7
Frogbox

The guys agree to appear on a competing sketch show, against their better judgment.
08/26/2009
