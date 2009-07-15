Michael & Michael Have Issues
- 21:23
S1 • E1
Greg the InternJealousies flare when Black and Showalter battle for their intern's attention.07/15/2009
S1 • E2
Biederman's BirthdayWhat to give the boss who has everything? Pot.07/22/2009
S1 • E3
MatchmakersBlack and Showalter conspire to play Cupid for unlucky-in-love Marla.07/29/2009
S1 • E4
Pulling Your WeightBlack leaves the brunt of the workload for Showalter.08/05/2009
S1 • E5
CollegeRoommate rivalry arises when the guys secure a college gig.08/12/2009
S1 • E6
S**tbag HouseShowalter proves to be a problematic houseguest for Black.08/19/2009
S1 • E7
FrogboxThe guys agree to appear on a competing sketch show, against their better judgment.08/26/2009