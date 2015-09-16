- 20:48
S1 • E1
Mall Hath No FuryIncompetent yet stylish detective Dazzle Novak tries to take down a warlord, but gets distracted by the charms of an alluring singer with an unpronounceable name.09/16/2015
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Lights! Camera! Reenaction!When a television show host asks to film a reenactment of one of Dazzle's arrests, Dazzle takes his involvement in the production way too far.09/23/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
The Strike Visualizer Strikes AgainChrysalis leads a task force to catch a mysterious serial killer, and Dazzle is torn when his favorite artist becomes the prime suspect.09/30/2015
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Quest for AquaticaWhen Dazzle goes on a deep-sea mission, he gets distracted by the charms of a beautiful female dolphin.10/14/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Glitzotrene - One Town's SeductionWhen the sexy flameologists of the Moonbeam City Fire Department steal the spotlight from the police force, Pizzaz and Dazzle decide to spice things up with a drug epidemic.10/21/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Lasers and LiarsPizzaz returns to her childhood home to settle an old score with her manipulative sisters, and Rad goes to extremes to impress a group of wealthy boat owners.10/28/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Cop ConWhen the entire police force heads out of town to attend Cop-Con, Dazzle and Pizzaz fall back into old habits while Rad tries to start a convention of his own.11/11/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
StuntzstravaganzaWhen Rad beats Dazzle to a parking spot, Dazzle seeks the guidance of his estranged stuntman father while Rad struggles to escape the parking garage.11/18/2015
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
The Legend of Circuit LakeWhen Rad becomes trapped in virtual reality, Dazzle is charged with his murder and thrown in jail, where he finds love with an unlikely paramour.12/02/2015
- 21:14Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
The Wedding of Rad (Lie)When Dazzle becomes one half of Moonbeam City's hottest couple, Rad counters with a sham romance that quickly spirals out of his control.12/09/2015
About Moonbeam City
Rob Lowe stars as sex-crazed detective Dazzle Novak, who serves under hard-nosed Chief Pizazz Miller (Elizabeth Banks) along with his obnoxious nemesis Rad Cunningham (Will Forte).
Follow