Moonbeam City
Lights! Camera! Reenaction!
Season 1 E 4 • 09/23/2015
When a television show host asks to film a reenactment of one of Dazzle's arrests, Dazzle takes his involvement in the production way too far.
Moonbeam CityS1 • E1Mall Hath No Fury
Incompetent yet stylish detective Dazzle Novak tries to take down a warlord, but gets distracted by the charms of an alluring singer with an unpronounceable name.
09/16/2015
21:16
Moonbeam City S1 • E4 Lights! Camera! Reenaction!
When a television show host asks to film a reenactment of one of Dazzle's arrests, Dazzle takes his involvement in the production way too far.
09/23/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E5The Strike Visualizer Strikes Again
Chrysalis leads a task force to catch a mysterious serial killer, and Dazzle is torn when his favorite artist becomes the prime suspect.
09/30/2015
21:16
Moonbeam CityS1 • E2Quest for Aquatica
When Dazzle goes on a deep-sea mission, he gets distracted by the charms of a beautiful female dolphin.
10/14/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E7Glitzotrene - One Town's Seduction
When the sexy flameologists of the Moonbeam City Fire Department steal the spotlight from the police force, Pizzaz and Dazzle decide to spice things up with a drug epidemic.
10/21/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E3Lasers and Liars
Pizzaz returns to her childhood home to settle an old score with her manipulative sisters, and Rad goes to extremes to impress a group of wealthy boat owners.
10/28/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E6Cop Con
When the entire police force heads out of town to attend Cop-Con, Dazzle and Pizzaz fall back into old habits while Rad tries to start a convention of his own.
11/11/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E8Stuntzstravaganza
When Rad beats Dazzle to a parking spot, Dazzle seeks the guidance of his estranged stuntman father while Rad struggles to escape the parking garage.
11/18/2015
21:15
Moonbeam CityS1 • E9The Legend of Circuit Lake
When Rad becomes trapped in virtual reality, Dazzle is charged with his murder and thrown in jail, where he finds love with an unlikely paramour.
12/02/2015
