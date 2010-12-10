Nick Swardson's Pretend Time
- 21:28
S1 • E1
Powdered Doughnuts Make Me Go NutsA wheelchair-bound cat likes to party, a car runs on "human fuel," and Lady Gaga's brother Garry shares his sister's fashion sense.10/12/2010
21:29
S1 • E2
The Leather Swingset with the Monkey and the GunNick loses it in the wild, paramedics invade patients' space, and Gay Robot's neighbor gets angry.10/19/2010
21:28
S1 • E3
I Just Got Voodoo'dThree cooks battle it out on "Top Meth," and a star ballet dancer's physique causes trouble.10/26/2010
21:00
S1 • E4
Mudslide JunctionThe world's smoothest radio DJ struggles with the news, and a vibrator saves the day.11/02/2010
21:30
S1 • E5
Relapse Into RefreshmentA SWAT sniper demonstrates his one-handed method, and a lost hiker demonstrates how not to survive.11/09/2010
21:00
S1 • E6
Monday Morning MeltdownNick contracts a magical STD, and the Critter Gitters have trouble wrangling a Viagra-fueled bear.11/16/2010
21:00
S1 • E7
Blah Blah Blah Main StreetGay Robot heads to Roswell in search of alien love, and a couple's role-playing gets far too real.11/23/2010