- 01:17
S1 • E1
Do Not Sit in This Government-Issue Office ChairThe crew debates why someone wouldn't want them to sit in one particular office chair.08/02/2019
- 02:00
S1 • E2
Why You Shouldn’t Use the Pentagon's Time MachineThis technology has definitely fallen into the wrong hands.08/02/2019
- 01:55
S1 • E4
When a Sing-Along Goes Wrong at the PentagonAn impromptu rendition of "Rockin' Robin" takes a turn for the tragic.08/02/2019
- 02:25
S1 • E5
The Government's False Memory Machine Is Not a ToyMike returns from a nap to discover that he's actually just experienced the government's secret false memory machine.08/02/2019
- 02:36
S1 • E3
Meet the Government's Secret GIF SupercomputerKatie and Adrien introduce Mike to a computer that can help him find the perfect GIF to send to his girlfriend.08/09/2019
About Night Crew
Mike, Adrien and Katie work in the Pentagon's data entry department and have more access to the government's secret technology than they should -- with little to no accountability.