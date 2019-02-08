Night Crew

The Government's False Memory Machine Is Not a Toy

Season 1 E 5 • 08/02/2019

Mike returns from a nap to discover that he's actually just experienced the government's secret false memory machine.

More

Watching

Full Ep
01:17

Night Crew
S1 • E1
Do Not Sit in This Government-Issue Office Chair

The crew debates why someone wouldn't want them to sit in one particular office chair.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
02:00

Night Crew
S1 • E2
Why You Shouldn’t Use the Pentagon's Time Machine

This technology has definitely fallen into the wrong hands.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
01:55

Night Crew
S1 • E4
When a Sing-Along Goes Wrong at the Pentagon

An impromptu rendition of "Rockin' Robin" takes a turn for the tragic.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
02:25

Night Crew
S1 • E5
The Government's False Memory Machine Is Not a Toy

Mike returns from a nap to discover that he's actually just experienced the government's secret false memory machine.
08/02/2019
Full Ep
02:36

Night Crew
S1 • E3
Meet the Government's Secret GIF Supercomputer

Katie and Adrien introduce Mike to a computer that can help him find the perfect GIF to send to his girlfriend.
08/09/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021