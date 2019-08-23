YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Original Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shop Talk
Menu
Two besties try to figure it all out while on the clock at a quirky fashion boutique.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
04:21
S1 • E1
When Your One-Night Stand Shows Up at Work
Becky tries to help Sam find something to wear after a wild night out ruins her clothes.
08/23/2019
03:56
S1 • E2
When Your Favorite Celebrity Becomes Your Worst Nightmare
Becky and Sam's friendship faces a major test when B-list celebrity Katrine Seagull walks into the store.
08/23/2019
About Shop Talk