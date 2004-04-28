Shorties Watchin' Shorties
- 21:30
S1 • E1
Cook, Ross, Corbett, VegaDane Cook gets into the logistics of infidelity, Jeff Ross talks about his elderly relatives, and Jonathan Corbett finds the bizarre in marathon running.04/28/2004
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Burr, Gaffigan, Yannetty, BirbigliaBill Burr questions murderous men, Jim Gaffigan shares some thoughts on his appearance, and Joe Yannetty gives his audience a lesson in California living.05/05/2004
- 21:19Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Goldthwait, Fitzsimmons, Swardson, BelzerBobcat Goldthwait takes on a man harassing a polar bear, Greg Fitzsimmons predicts the future of cloning, and Nick Swardson ponders Jane Goodall's career choice.05/12/2004
- 21:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Mohr, Ferrara, Behrendt, MastrangeloJay Mohr explains why satin sheets aren't made for men, Adam Ferrara feels that Jewish people must have the most faith, and Greg Behrendt loves Halloween.05/19/2004
- 21:19Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
DiPaolo, Barker, Kreischer, GiraldoNick DiPaolo isn't exactly having a love affair with the homeless, and Arj Barker learned everything about Ireland from soap commercials.05/26/2004
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Oswalt, Posehn, Finnegan, MadiganPatton Oswalt gets excited for the apocalypse, Brian Posehn shares what makes a good moviegoing experience, and Christian Finnegan loves dogs' honesty.06/02/2004
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Francisco, Byrne, Collins, KennedyPablo Francisco found a reason to actually like movie previews, and Ed Byrne ponders America's obsession with teeth.10/28/2004
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Oswalt, Hedberg, Caliendo, MorrisPatton Oswalt gives his point of view on today's war reporters, Mitch Hedberg finds refuge in Subway sandwich shops, and Frank Caliendo loves President Bush.11/04/2004
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Gossling, Burr, Perkins, YardEddie Gossling enjoyed being a military child, Bill Burr doesn't have much affection for actors, and Dwayne Perkins finds ways to fix the dating scene.11/11/2004
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Cook, Leary, Regan, KightlingerDenis Leary hates flying, Brian Regan divulges some childhood experiences, and Laura Kightlinger sees the Bush era as the best political climate for drinking.11/18/2004